SPRINGFIELD TWP. In a short meeting Oct. 10, the Springfield Township Board of Trustees approved several pieces of legislation.

For the Police Department, trustees approved the promotion of Officer Michael K. Roberts to full time status effective, Oct. 21, and promoted Officer John A Simms to full time status, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Police Chief Dave Hoover reported the department had a total of 1,278 calls for the month of September.

Other approved business for the Police Department was to renew the VISTA Hardware Warranty Body Worn Cameras to Watch Guard in the amount of $1,710.

Fire Chief Vic Wincik reported that the department responded to 240 calls in September. The purchase of three Multitech-Zoll Monitor Modems at a cost of $689.15 each with a total cost of $2,067.45 was also approved. The cost of the equipment will be reimbursed through the Ohio Department of Public Safety Grant. Also approved for the department was the cost, $3,230.81, of the annual service and repairs to the department’s self-contained breathing apparatus.

There was no business for the Zoning Department, however, Township Administrator Warren Price gave his report. In September, there were 92 nuisance inspections, 23 new complaints received and 23 cleared. Also, there were 63 permit construction inspections.

A purchase for the Road Department of a Patriot Plow System and plow blades from Winter Equipment not to exceed $3,676.49 was approved. All docks have been taken out of the water and stored for the winter months.

Other news

- During public input, resident David Dees requested an update on the condition of Springfield Lake. Price said a representative of the Ohio State Stone Laboratory went out on the water with some task force members and took samples. They hope to hear back within the next couple of weeks. Also, they are hopeful that there is some help for the cost of things that need to be done to stop the algae bloom problems through grants. There will be more information as reports come in from testing.

- A Hilbish Road resident spoke about his concerns of the speeding by cars and school buses. He also said that the signs for no trucks were down and semis are traveling on the road.

- Chrissy Gashash from the ADM (alcohol, drug addiction and mental health) Board was present encouraging support for Issue 14 for addiction and mental illness on the Nov. 5 Ballot. It is a renewal tax levy, no new taxes. It was first passed in 2007.

Announcements:

- Trick or Treat will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26.

- The Fire Department's pancake breakfast is Nov. 9. The cost of the breakfast is two in date non-perishable food items per person to support the Springfield Cares and local families at Christmas.

- The Warriors of Hope Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. at Springfield Fellowship Church, 830 Ewart Road. For more information, call 330-628-2545.

- Residents can take their leaves and branches to Woodland Mulch on Route 224 for free. Residents must bring proof or residency to acquire a permit from town hall during business hours in order to take the yard items to Woodland.

The next regular trustees meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Oct. 24 at Springfield Township Town Hall, 2459 Canfield Road.