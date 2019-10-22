LAKE TWP. The Lake Local Schools Board of Education accepted the tuition-free enrollment of an exchange student from Germany during the Oct. 21 meeting.

Sophia Luettig will be spending her sophomore school year with her host family, Holly and Gary Harty of Lake Township, while attending Lake Local Schools. The district will present her with a Lake Local hooded sweatshirt as a welcome gift.

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Held the monthly Hartville Lion’s Club, Uniontown Lion’s Club and the Lake Board of Education recognition program. The following students and staff were recognized: Claire Ford and Luke Potashnik, 3rd grade; Aubrey Eisele and Ian Price, 5th grade; Gwendalynn Schrock and Samuel Schuld, 8th grade; and Taylor Walls and Joseph Natko, 12th grade. Also, recognized Christina Glymph, teacher of the month; Jennifer Lloyd, employee of the month; and Shannon Belaney, volunteer of the month.

- Approved an overnight trip to Costa Rica for Lake High School Spanish classes for June 6-13, 2020 with the cost of the trip paid by the students.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:00 p.m. Nov. 18 in the media room at Lake High School.