PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Highlighting the importance of domestic energy development to America’s economic growth, environmental progress, and national security, President Donald J. Trump will provide keynote remarks during the 9th annual SHALE INSIGHT™ conference on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.



"Safely producing records amounts of clean natural gas in Appalachia is providing good-paying local jobs for hundreds of thousands of hard-working Americans, especially with our friends in building trades," said Ohio Oil and Gas Association (OOGA) Executive Vice President Matt Hammond. "With the ongoing and strong support our industry is receiving from President Trump, America’s shale energy revolution continues to drive down carbon emissions, kick start a manufacturing rebirth, all while making our country safer and energy secure.



Hosted jointly by the OOGA, the Marcellus Shale Coalition and the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association, SHALE INSIGHT™ is a leading and widely-attended policy, innovation and energy outlook-focused forum.



"It is because of President Trump’s leadership and vision that Ohio and greater Appalachia is experiencing economic investment and opportunity not seen in a generation and we’re excited and grateful to welcome him back to SHALE INSIGHT," added Hammond.



This will be President Trump’s second appearance at the industry-leading conference; in 2016, as a candidate, President Trump provided closing SHALE INSIGHT™ remarks.



President Trump’s remarks are open to registered full conference attendees, invited guests, and the general public. Everyone entering the David L. Lawrence Convention Center will be required to display their official registration passes, general admission wristbands or media credentials.