Illuminare, formerly the Salem Ohio Youth Chorus, will present a program of choral music at St. Peter of the Fields Catholic Church in Rootstown at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Artistic Director Jon Simsic will lead the ensemble as they offer selections of sacred music spanning the liturgical year. The program titled "To Everything There Is a Season" includes chant as well as works by Gabrielli, Byrd, Gibbons, Billings, Britten, Taverner and Jenkins.



Founded in 2007 by Simsic, Illuminare provides teens with the opportunity to sing great choral works. In addition to local concerts the ensemble tours every summer and performs nationally and internationally. Simsic has been the assistant conductor and chorus master at the Youngstown Symphony and once served as conductor for Valley Lyric Opera in Greenville.



St. Peter of the Fields Church is located at 3487 Old Forge Road. The concert is open to the public. A free will offering will be accepted to benefit the ensemble. More information about Illuminare is available on Facebook at Salem Youth Chorus.