AKRON Fire departments were honored during a fire prevention luncheon held in Akron on Oct. 4.

Bolivar-based Ohio Billing held the first of a new traveling appreciation luncheon event designed to salute those called to care.

Several departments were represented at the event held at the The Event Center in Akron. The honorees of the event included:

- Uniontown Fire Department, receiving the 2019 Community Recognition Award

- Bazetta Township Fire Department, receiving the 2019 OBI Recognition Award

- Akron Children’s Hospital Aluminum Cans for Burned Children (ACBC), receiving a monetary contribution from Ohio Billing

“We want to express our unwavering gratitude to those who often put their own lives at risk to keep us safe,” said Ohio Billing CEO Terri Davis in a news release. “This event is the least we can do to give back and say thank you.”

The Bazetta Township was chosen as the recipient of the OBI Recognition Award by a majority vote within the Ohio Billing team. The Uniontown Fire Department was chosen as the recipient of the Community Recognition Award by a majority vote from the community.

Each year, Ohio Billing will host the Fire Prevention Luncheon in a different area of the state to meet fire personnel where they are.