HARTVILLE Lake Center Christian School Kindergarten students recently raised funds for the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Kindergarten teacher Sandy Amann talked to her students about how Samaritan Purse is sending 22,000 meals per day to the Bahamas to help the students and their families. Kindergarten students, including Harper and Lillian, took what she said and shared to heart.

Harper said the school should hold a special chapel and have all the preschool and kindergarten students participate by praying and taking a special offering.

The students also came up with all kinds of ideas on how to raise money. Some did more chores, others asked family members to give. Lillian decided to host a lemonade stand in her neighborhood with her younger brother and her mom. She earned $22 to give to her class offering at the special chapel.

At the chapel service, an offering was collected. A generous donor heard about this project and also wanted to help and is doubling what the kindergarteners and preschoolers brought in. The offering was $250.48 and the with the donor’s gift of $250, the Kindergarteners have a total of $500.48 raised for Samaritan Purse to help the families in the Bahamas.

For more information about Lake Center Christian School, contact Mrs. Kim Beavers at 330-877-2049 ext. 303 or visit www.lccs.com. For more information on Samaritan Purse, visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/hurricane-dorian-relief/