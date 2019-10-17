Trick-or-Treat Trail

The City of Green’s Annual Trick-or-Treat Trail and Costume Contest will be Oct. 19 at Central Park, 1755 Town Park Blvd. Admission is a donation of a non-perishable food or personal care item to benefit Green Good Neighbors. At 2:15 p.m., the annual costume contest will be held on the amphitheater stage. The Trick-or-Treat Trail opens at 3 p.m. The trail, for Green residents only, begins on the walking path near the community hall. Parking is available in the Central Administration Building parking lot, Green Memorial Stadium parking lot and the Central Park parking lot. In the event of severe weather, visit the City of Green’s website at www.cityofgreen.org the day of the event for any cancellation information.

'Boo U'

Kent State University at Stark will be transformed into “Boo U” for an evening of family friendly fun on Oct. 24. Kent State Stark will host the annual educational fall celebration for elementary school-aged children from 5 to 7 p.m. at its campus, 6000 Frank Ave. NW. Boo U is free and open to the public. Children can trick or treat at stations designed and decorated by Kent State Stark student organizations. Trick-or-treating starts at the main parking lot off Frank Avenue Northwest. The event also features several family-oriented activities, including games, a photo station and more. During the “Swamp Walk,” families are invited to tour the pond and learn about wetland research by Kent State Stark students. Parents are encouraged to dress children appropriately. For more information on Boo U, visit www.kent.edu/stark/boo-u-fall-festival.

Halloween Charity Ball

Akron’s largest charitable Halloween event, the 16th Annual Halloween Charity Ball, presented by Steere and Gavin Scott Salon and Spa, will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 25 at The Tangier. Tickets are $60 general admission and $100 VIP. The event includes a $500 costume contest grand prize. The costume contest will be open to all who self-register by 9:30 p.m. at the event and will be judged by special guest judges and crowd applause. Proceeds benefit Summit Liberty House, which works to empower female veterans and their dependent children through housing and specialized resources; and The Blick Center, which has been helping individuals for more than 50 years by serving early childhood, school age and adult individuals with developmental, behavioral, physical and mental health conditions. Tickets are available at halloweencharityball.org.