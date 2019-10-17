Haunted Hayride

Join in on the fun at the annual Jackson Township Haunted Hayride from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at South Park. Wagon rides through scary scenes throughout the park will get you in the Halloween spirit. This event is open to all ages; however, some scenes may be frightening for the little ones. There is no charge for the event, but donations to Friends of Jackson Parks will be accepted. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Parking will be available in South Park, 4811 South Park Drive NW and at Jackson High School.

Pancake breakfast

The Unity in Our Community Pancake Breakfast and Health Fair at Jackson High School will be from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 inside the Jackson High School Commons. All tickets sold at the door.

Halloween at the Boo’seum

Get in on the spooky fun from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the McKinley Presidential Library and "Boo'seum," 800 McKinley Monument Drive for trick-or-treating in the Street of Shops and Discover World. Also enjoy hayrides (weather permitting, tickets $2 per ride), scavenger hunt, science shows, Planetarium shorts, games, stories and more. The Museum café will also be open. Admission is $5. To avoid long lines, call 330-455-7043 to pre-pay your reservations. This is a fundraiser for the Museum, membership benefits do not apply.

Boo U Fall Festival

Head to Kent State University at Stark from 5 to 7 p.m. for the Boo U Fall Festival. Wear a weather-appropriate costume for outdoor activities. Dress in layers, bring coats and prepare for rain. Activities take place outdoors, even during rain. Activities include trick-or-treat, candy stations, swamp walk, spooky science experiments and games and prizes.