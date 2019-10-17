SPRINGFIELD TWP. Trustees approved the Akron-Summit County Energy Special Improvement District Residential Program Plan at its Sept. 26 meeting.

Chris Burnham gave a presentation about the program. It is a voluntary for municipal corporations, townships property owners who are wanting to undertake special energy improvement projects that benefit real property and finance those projects through special assessments.

The residential plan sets the terms and conditions as to how the district will facilitate the financing of special energy improvement projects for residential properties.

Approved business at the meeting also included a nunc pro tunc expenditure to Majestic Trailer and Hitch in the amount of $1,130.66 for the replacement of the suspension system and service of the brakes bearings and lights.

Also approved was an agreement with the Summit County Juvenile Court in the amount of $15,000 to be utilized as a grant for the period July 1 through June 30, 2020.

The trustees approved their endorsement of the Springfield Local Schools renewal levies which will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. They remind residents that the levies are renewals and are not new money or a raise in taxes.

Announcements:

- The firefighters pancake breakfast will be held November 9. The cost is two in date, non-perishable food items, per person.

- Woodland Mulch is accepting yard waste from residents. Stop at the Town Hall on Canfield Road to receive a voucher in order to take the yard waste to Woodland.