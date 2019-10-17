OCTOBER 17, 1959



Lefty Don Mace rolls a 706 series in the Point Restaurant League.



OCTOBER 17, 1969



Old Andrews Motel on U.S. 40 is now called Sunshine Valley, a halfway house.



Cambridge High School band performs "Laugh In" routine at football game half-time. The routine includes signs which read "sock it to me," "sweet bippy" and "ring my chimes," plus student Tim Roberts dressed up as a German soldier.



OCTOBER 17, 1979



First National Bank announced that it will change its name next week to Bank One of Cambridge.



OCTOBER 17, 1989



It appears to be an excellent season for an area pumpkin grower, according to Ned Thomas of The Pumpkin Patch. "It's the best I've had, and I've been in this business for 20 years," Thomas said.



OCTOBER 17, 1999



Angie West was crowned Homecoming Queen at Wilmington College. She is a 1998 graduate of Meadowbrook High School and is the daughter of Bobby and Connie West of Cumberland.