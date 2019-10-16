Oct. 19

- The Akron Zoo will offer Zoothing Boo at the Akron Zoo at 9:30 a.m. During this special time, guests with special needs will be able to trick-or-treat without loud noises and crowds before the zoo opens for Boo at the Zoo general admission. Tickets are separate from general admission and a limited number are available to help control crowd sizes. Tickets are available for purchase online at akronzoo.org or at the Akron Zoo box office. For more information visit www.akronzoo.org or call (330) 375-2550.

- The Springfield Snack Pack Program is hosting a quarter auction at Springfield High School. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m. Paddles are $5. Proceeds benefit the program which supplies food for Springfield School Children for the weekends.

- Enjoy a fun evening beginning at 6 p.m. as the Falls Cancer Club takes you back to the 50s as participants jive to the tunes from DJ Bob Alan. Join in the dance, hula hoop contest and play other games to win prizes. Dinner will consist of 50s Cruise-in style food with a BYOB for your thirst-quenching enjoyment. Get your $20/person presale tickets. The event is being held at Redeemer Lutheran School Hall, 2141 5th Street in Cuyahoga Falls. All proceeds will be used to pay the cancer related bills of the Falls Cancer Club patients. Contact Cozy at 330-923-9347 or the Falls Cancer Club 330-929-2796 or fallscancerclubinc@gmail.com) to get your tickets.

- From noon to 1:30 p.m., join a Metro Park’s hike to learn about rabies, one of the oldest diseases known to humans. Hike and learn more about the influence it has played on monster myths and the science behind the folklore. Good for spree credit. For information, call 330-865-8065. The event is held at Firestone Metro Park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road.

- Children in grades 3 to 6 and 7th and up can participate in a free monthly program for typically developing kids who have a brother or sister with special health or developmental needs at Green Sibshops. Grades 3 to 6 meet from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and youth in grades 7 and up meet from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Greensburg United Methodist Church, 2161 Greensburg Road. Sibshops is a recreational and fun program in a safe environment. A meal is provided. More information, including requested pre-registration can be found at http://www.facebook.com/greensibshops/ or call 330-244-7650.

Oct. 25

- Akron’s largest charitable Halloween event, the 16th Annual Halloween Charity Ball, presented by Steere and Gavin Scott Salon and Spa, will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight at The Tangier. Tickets are $60 general admission and $100 VIP. The event includes a $500 costume contest grand prize. The costume contest will be open to all who self-register by 9:30 p.m. at the event and will be judged by special guest judges and crowd applause. Other events include a DJ dance party, a haunted truck, tarot card reader, open bar, V.I.P. experience which includes live music by local favorite Roxxymoron, and food throughout the night. All proceeds benefit Summit Liberty House, which works to empower female veterans and their dependent children through housing and specialized resources; and The Blick Center, which has been helping individuals for more than 50 years by serving early childhood, school age and adult individuals with developmental, behavioral, physical and mental health conditions. Tickets to the Ball, and raffle are available for purchase at halloweencharityball.org.

- From 1 to 3 p.m., homeschoolers, ages 11 to 14 can join Metro Parks to get to know some creepy creatures that go bump in the night. They may have spooky adaptations and hang out in haunting habitats. Advance registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065. The event is at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St.

Oct. 26

- The L-T-A Society’s annual banquet will be held with a social hour at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and a program at 7 p.m. The event will be at Pick’s at PLX, 530 Portage Lakes Drive. Guest speaker is Kevin Knapp, who will share Civil War history as Thaddeus Lowe, Chief Aeronaut of the Army of the Potomac’s Balloon Corps. Tickets cost $35 per person. Buffet dinner includes chicken marsala or stuffed cod. (Vegetarian option is a vegetable kabob). Specify one choice when making reservations. Make checks payable to The Lighter-Than-Air Society and mail to 526 S. Main Street, Suite 406, Akron OH 44311-4403. Call 330-535-5827 to leave a message or email ltasohio@gmail.com. You don't have to be a LTAS member to attend.

- Barberton Parks and Recreation will present an evening with Mike Albert and the Big “E” Band at 7 p.m. at the Barberton High School Auditorium. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $15 and on sale now at www.brownpapertickets.com or at the Parks and Recreation office located at 500 W. Hopocan Ave. All tickets are general admission and all proceeds from the concert will help support Barberton Parks and Recreation. For more information, call 330-848-6740.

Oct. 28

- Summit County Probate Court is teaming up with Summit DD to bring art to the Summit County courthouse. The art show will highlight various artists with developmental disabilities from across our community through Nov. 1. A special reception and meet and greet with the artists will be held on from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in the courthouse atrium. Artists will discuss their work and light refreshments will be served. Many of the works will be for sale with proceeds going directly to the artists. Art will be on display free during regular courthouse hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday in the atrium and hallways near the Probate Court. For questions regarding this event, call 330-643-7346 or at lmansfield@summitohioprobate.com.