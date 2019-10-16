Oct. 18

- Real Hope Church, 7641 Wales Ave. NW, is hosting a Swiss Steak Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. The menu includes Swiss Steak and onions, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, roll, dessert and beverage. Gluten free and carry out available. All profits go to community outreach projects and ministries. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under and 2 and under are free. The church is handicapped accessible. Groups of eight or more are welcomed but call the office 330-499-6971 one week prior to arrange for tickets.

Oct. 19

- The North Canton Lions Club will hold a Fall Craft and Artisan Show from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at North Canton Hoover High School. All proceeds will benefit the North Canton Lions projects. There will be more than 80 crafters. There is no admission charge.

- From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Canton Regency will be hosting a Harvest Fall Festival. The Regency is at 4515 22nd St. NW. The event is free to the public. There will be more than 50 vendors with a large variety of goods. Food items for a donation to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research Foundation in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month will be provided. There will also be a basket auction during the event with all proceeds also going to this charity. For more information, call 330-477-7664.

- At 11 a.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., presents Hooray for Halloween for children in grades K to 6. Come enjoy slightly scary stories, a Halloween craft, games and spooky refreshments. Come in costume if you wish. The program is free. Registration is required. For more information or to register, stop in or call 330-832-5037.

- Aultman College is opening its doors for a Preview Day an open house style event for interested students at 10 a.m. The event includes tours of college facilities and classrooms; the opportunity to meet with students, faculty and staff; and presentations about the various programs in nursing, radiography, social work, medical assisting and the health sciences, as well as College Credit Plus for high school students. The event is free, but reservations are required. To learn more and RSVP, visit www.aultmancollege.edu/open-house. Aultman College is located next to Aultman Hospital at the corner of Dartmouth Ave and 7th Street Southwest.

- Two bands, The British Invasion and Aftermath will perform their new show, “East Meets West” at Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $20 for the balcony, and $25 for the floor. All seats are reserved, and may be purchased online at www.lionslincolntheatre.org or by calling 330-481-9105. The show features a unique and exciting look back at the Rock-n-Roll music scene of the 1960's.

Oct. 22

- At MassMu’s final Brown Bag Lunch of the 2019 series, Conrade C. Hinds will present “Lost Circuses of Ohio.” The program will be held from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Hinds, a retired architect and avid historian who lives near Columbus, will bring back the memory of 19th-century circuses of Ohio. His book, "Lost Circuses of Ohio," is for sale in the Museum shop, and he will sign copies after the program. Before the Ringling brothers became synonymous with the American circus, Ohio circus companies dazzled audiences with stunning equestrian feats, exotic animals, aerial exploits, and a sharpshooting show with young Ohioan Annie Oakley. Admission is free to everyone and no reservations are required. The Museum provides a free cookie and coffee for every guest. Lunches and specialty beverages can be purchased at Anderson’s in the City, the Museum lobby café. The museum is located at 121 Lincoln Way E. Visit massillonmuseum.org/hours-and-directions for a parking map and updates. For more information, call the Museum at 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

- Join the Massillon Museum for a free Echoes and Reflections professional development workshop for educators titled "Analyzing Propaganda and Teaching Media Literacy: The Holocaust as a Case Study" from 5 to 8 p.m. Through this program, educators will explore a sound pedagogy for the planning and implementation of Holocaust education in the classroom; receive a framework to guide students as they build media literacy skills through a critical examination of the role of Nazi propaganda during the Holocaust; identify opportunities to connect the lessons of the Holocaust with more current examples of hate-oriented propaganda; and build confidence and capacity to teach about media literacy and propaganda. This workshop is free to attend. Registration is required. Guests may add a dinner option for $7. For questions or to register, call 330-833-4061. Learn more at echoesandreflections.org.

Oct. 23

- At 5 p.m., Hidden in Plain Sight will be presented at the Stark Library Perry Sippo Branch, in coordination with the library’s 6 p.m. showing of “Beautiful Boy." It is an adults-only interactive exhibit that will educate parents on the warning signs of drug and alcohol abuse. For more information, call 330-493-4553, ext. 107.

Oct. 25

- The Massillon Museum will host a THINKBIG community conversation centered on “What Accessibility Means to You” from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. The conversation is limited to the first 10 registrants, and coffee and pastries will be provided. Alexandra Nicholis Coon, MassMu’s executive director, will moderate the discussion. The session will be held in the museum 121 Lincoln Way East. Anyone who lives, works, learns, or plays in Stark County is encouraged to attend. Attendance is free, but seats are limited, and registration is required. RSVP at www.thinkbigstark.com.

Oct. 26

- Starting at noon and continuing into the afternoon, the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., presents Last Saturday program Stranger Things Escape Room. Can you escape the Upside Down? Invite friends and family to join you in this fun challenge. For adults and kids over age 13. Upon registration, you can choose one of four groups (one group will begin their escape challenge each hour). Each escape session will last up to 45 minutes. This free program, held is open to the public, registration is required. For more information call 330-832-9831, ext. 312, or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- At 5 p.m., Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, will present their brand-new international tour, “JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?” The cost is $62.50+, See website for Platinum. For tickets call 800-745-3000 or visit: www.jeffdunham.com. The show takes place at The Canton Civic Center is located at 1101 Market Avenue N.

- Visit the Massillon Museum during Massillon's Last Saturday downtown event. Regular hours will be extended until 7 p.m. Rock Salt and Nails will perform ballads to blues on the lawn (indoors in case of rain). Band members headline, harmonize, and add humor as they perform. An RSN performance is one of variety, teamwork, and fun. Throughout downtown, there will be additional performances and photoshoots; restaurants, wineries, and bars will be open. Learn more at facebook.com/LastSaturdayMassillon. The Massillon Museum is located at 121 Lincoln Way East. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

Oct. 28

- At noon and 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites readers to join either of TWO Monday Book Clubs, as they read and discuss The Paris Architect by Charles Belfoure. In 1942 Paris, gifted architect Lucien Bernard accepts a commission that will bring him a great deal of money – and maybe get him killed. The library’s Monday Book Clubs meet on the fourth Monday of each month at noon in the library’s auditorium and at 6 p.m. The clubs are free and open to the public and no registration is required. For more information, call 330-832-9831, Ext. 312 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.