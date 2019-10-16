LAKEMORE The Springfield Board of Education held a special meeting Sept. 24 to approve a resolution for the planned transportation depot.

After a motion was made by board member Dave Hofer to approve a resolution to approve bids and award a contract for the construction of the depot to be built on Kenny Ray Jr. Parkway behind the Lakemore Plaza, the resolution was approved.

The construction contract was awarded to Mudd Construction in the amount of $2,304,397. Springfield Local Schools Business Manager Dustin Boswell said the district has been working with BSHM Architects from Youngstown on the project.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early October and be substantially completed by June 1, 2020.

Also approved at the special meeting was the acceptance of the resignation of board member Shannon Marcum, effective Sept. 23. Marcum is moving from the district and is no longer eligible for the position. The motion passed and the board will be taking applications to fill the seat.

Lakemore approves tap-in fees

After the Springfield Local Schools Board of Education approval for the transportation, Lakemore Village Council held a special meeting on Sept. 30 to approve tap in fees for the village owned water and sanitary sewer utilities for the project.

It was determined that the tap in fees to be charged to the property as set forth in a previous ordinance were determined to be inconsistent with the unique uses associated for the parcel. Council determined that it was necessary to deviate from the ordinance and to authorize the village engineer to complete an evaluation of the site-specific uses and recommend the fee.

Engineers, Hammontree and Associates, stated in a memo that the more appropriate tap in fees for the project would be $5,000 for the tapping sleeve and valve and $750 for the administrative and professional costs. Total tap in fee for the water service connection will be $5,750 and the same amount for the sanitary sewer.

The administrative costs include creating the account number, deposit for utility contract, preparing the meter card, entering meter card information into account and ordering the meter and remote eye for reading the meter. The fee is $1,500 and divided equally between the water and sanitary sewer tap in fees.