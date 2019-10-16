GREEN At its recent meeting, the Green Board of Education honored recent retirees. These included teachers John Berry, Vickie Heinlein, Julie Hensch, Karen McCarthy and Pam Steinkirchner, and secretaries Michelle DeVitis, Nancy Prysiazny, Faith Weber and Sharon Robinson.

Board President Bob Campbell and Superintendent Jeff Miller thanked them for their years of service and wished them well. The board also recognized the School Resource Officers (SRO) and the praised the work the deputies did in the various schools. These included Todd Hart, Elisha Menefee, Roger Morgan and Todd Buck.

In other business, the board:

- Accepted donations from a dozen companies and individuals for the Bulldog Dash totaling $7,000. Donations came from John Kobererlein,DDS ($100, $400); Jerome Rieke ($250); Harper, Ross and Becker ($500); Handel Vision Group ($500); Bulldog Barbers LLC ($500); Paulus Orthodontics Inc., Tomsho Family Foot Care ($750); Barrington Carpet ($750); Boggs Chiropractic ($750); Lakes Heating and Air Conditioning ($750); and Cutler Real Estate ($1,000).

- Approved the Permanent Appropriations for FY20 of $53,565,775.97 and prior year encumbrance of $1,510.998.55 for a total of $55,076,774.52. It also approved the Consent Calendar. This included the hiring of certified personnel, athletic contracts, non-athletic contracts and various resignations. Approval was also given for students to attend the chain reaction meeting at Camp Wise and for various training sessions for staff and parents.

- During the Board Commendations, there was discussion of the new football attendance procedure and the use of electronic tickets. Following this the meeting adjourned with a motion for executive session.