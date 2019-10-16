COVENTRY TWP. Coventry Township was recently awarded the Assistance to Firefighter's Grant, which will help purchase firefighting gear and exhaust extractors for the equipment bays.

During the Oct. 10 regular meeting, the Board of Trustees accepted the grant, which FEMA will pay 95 percent for and the township will pay for the remaining 5 percent, plus grant writing fees.

The grant will help cover the cost of 17 sets of structural firefighting gear and eight exhaust extractors. The total cost is $152,254, with $145,003 being paid by the grant and the township covering the remaining $7,250.

In other business Oct. 10, trustees:

- Approved to not have a hearing for a liquor license transfer for a D5 and D6 liquor permit from Brothers Beverage Company LLC & Multi Level Patio at 530 Portage Lakes Drive to 530, LLC & Multi Level Patio. The transfer is for a different LLC.

- Approved to not have a hearing for a liquor license transfer for a D1 and D2 liquor permit from Joseph P. Oddo DBA D’Angelo’s Italian Place, 3288 S. Main St., to D’Angelo’s Italian Place LLC DBA D’Angelo’s Italian Place. This transfer is a change in ownership.

- Approved a proposal from ANR Electric for $1,910 to install a new 100-amp breaking panel over the existing fuse panel, add two switches to control the interior lights and add two GFCI outlets by the panel on dedicated circuits.

- Heard a presentation from Holly Miller from the Summit County Executive Office. She gave an overview of several county programs such as the lead-based paint program and home winterization program. Information on these programs and many more can be found by dialing 211 or by visiting https://co.summitoh.net. She also encouraged people to visit geetingwiser.org.

- Announced Trick or Treat will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 in the township.

- Announced the fall leaf and tire drop off events will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 and Nov. 16.

- Announced Barberton Tree Service is planning to take down a large tree on State Mill Road. The tree removal is expected to be a three-day project and the road will be closed. The date of the closure has not yet been announced.

- Heard from Township Administrator Anna Bryant that the Coventry Quill Newsletter will be mailed out to residents soon.

- Heard from Coventry School Board member Vicki Tavenier who announced Track or Treat will take place Oct. 29 for elementary school families at the stadium.

- Heard from Trustee Edward Diebold about the road resurfacing for the year being completed. He said he drove all of the roads resurfaced this year at least three times and they are awesome.

The next Coventry Township Trustees Meeting is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Town Hall.