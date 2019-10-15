NEW FRANKLIN New Franklin wants to remain a primary dispatch center even as the state recently changed the guidelines and requirements.

During the Oct. 2 City Council meeting, council approved the creation of one temporary full-time dispatcher position for the New Franklin Dispatch Center.

Mayor Paul Adamson said the state now requires two dispatchers to be on duty at all times. He said the city has been staffing the second position with overtime shifts.

Earlier this year, New Franklin upgraded its dispatch equipment to comply with the state's guidelines.

The new position will be for 180 days, Adamson said. He said eventually the position may become permanent next year.

The city hopes to use one of the part-time dispatchers to move into a full-time position.

Adamson said hiring dispatchers is a competitive market and he wants to retain the employees the city has.

In other business Oct. 2, City Council:

- Approved for the city to enter into an agreement with Tim Lally Chevrolet for one 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe for the police department. The city appropriated for two vehicles this year as it purchased one earlier this year. Cost of the new vehicle is $35,664, which is a state bid price.

- Approved to accept the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant for $44,176 with the city’s match being $2,208. Adamson said the grant money will be used for fire equipment.

- Heard from resident Kevin Powell who said he would like to see a citizen committee formed to address concerns with the noise ordinance. Adamson said that is the plan and said citizen involvement is a good thing.

- Heard from resident David Houpt who raised concerns about the city’s noise ordinance. He said the city has to come up with something better than what is in place now.

- Heard from Adamson who thanked everyone who has been working on the committee to address the firearms ordinance. He said progress is being made and some research is being done. The committee is expected to meet next 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at town hall. Legislation will likely be introduced to City Council in early November and there will be three readings, he said.

- Announced the Lakeside Octoberfest will be 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Tudor House. Admission is free and there will be food trucks, a polka band and family fun.

- Announced Trick or Treat will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26.

The next New Franklin Council meeting is set to begin immediately following the committee meetings, which are scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at New Franklin City Hall.