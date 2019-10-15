LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on Oct. 14, the Lake Township Trustees approved the purchase of taser equipment for the Uniontown Police Department.

The purchase consists of 20 taser holders for the department’s tasers and two targets from Vance’s Law Enforcement at a cost of $660.

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Authorized paying bills as of Oct. 14 in the amount of $980,311. President Jeremy Yoder said part of that amount was used to pay the township’s portion of installing a traffic light at the Lake Center intersection.

- Authorized up to $3,400 for additional striping of roads that are outside of the paving contract including Mogadore Road north of State Route 619 and Cain Street (Cleveland Avenue to the township line).

- Accepted the resignation of longtime Lake Township Zoning Commission member John White, who is moving away from the township.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Township Hall