The Western Reserve Kiwanis is hosting an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Hiram Christian Church, 6868 Wakefield Road. Dinner includes a choice of meat or marinara sauce, salad, garlic bread, beverage and dessert. Gluten Free pasta is available.



The cost is $8 for adults and free for kids 8 and under. Carry out is available.



Co-hosts of the dinner are the Hiram Police Department and Little Village Early Learning Center.