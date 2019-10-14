JACKSON TWP. Held a public hearing for a rezoning request by Frank Nicodemo and FJN Three to rezone 3.599 acres of a 9.255-acre parcel from rural residential to commercial business. The acreage is at 7475 Wales Ave. NW and is approximately 500 feet from the centerline of Wales and abuts the cul-de-sac of Lourelton.

The Zoning Commission recommended denying the rezone as it was originally presented. Nicodemo presented a revised request to the trustees which included 199-foot buffer that he said he would like to leave zoned as rural residential with the commercial business zoning beginning on the other side of the buffer.

Trustees voted unanimously to approve the request with the revised plan.

Other Actions:

- Heard a presentation and received a plaque as appreciation from the Jackson Local Schools Foundation for the trustees' continued support of the foundation.

- Hired Joseph A. Heider as a labor specialist for the Highway Department at $25.68 per hour, effective Oct. 26. Heider was transferred from the Parks Department to the Highway Department.

- Accepted a $3,000 donation from the Jackson Diamond Club and a $125 donation from KAT Landscaping LLC to the Park Division.

- Paid bills in the excess of $1.4 million.

- Approved the conditional hire of Melinda DeHoff as a secretary for the Police Department.

- Approved amending the holiday meeting schedule as follows: 5 p.m. Nov. 26 to 5 p.m. Nov. 21 and 5 p.m. Dec. 24 to 5 p.m. Dec. 19.

REMINDERS:

- Unity in the Community Pancake Breakfast & Health Fair at Jackson High School 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 19.

- Haunted Hayride in South Park 7 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19

- Trick-or-treat is 3-5 p.m. Oct. 27.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Township Hall.