Boo at the Zoo

Boo at the Akron Zoo will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13, 19 and 20 and 26 and 27. Early bird ticket holders will receive early entrance to the event at 10:30 a.m. Guests can dress in costume and trick-or-treat at 12 different treat stations located throughout the zoo. Anyone of any age is welcome to dress in costume, but adults are prohibited from covering their face with masks, face paint and other face coverings. Boo at the Zoo is a non-scary, kid-friendly Halloween adventure. The zoo will also be participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project for anyone with food allergies. Tickets are available for purchase online at akronzoo.org or at the Akron Zoo box office. Tickets purchased by Oct. 11 will receive the early bird discount of $13 for trick-or-treaters, $10 for non-member observers and free for Akron Zoo member observers. General admission tickets, purchased after Oct. 11, are $15 for trick-or-treaters, $12 for non-member observers and $2 for Akron Zoo member observers. Infants under two who do not wish to trick-or-treat are free but require a ticket. For more information, visit www.akronzoo.org or call (330) 375-2550.

'Murder's in the Heir'

Theatre 8:15, 4740 Massillon Road, Green, is presenting A Murder Mayhem: "Murder's in the Heir" by Billy St. John at 8:15 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 11 to Oct. 19. Green High School students Carson Coombs and Ben Jonson are the directors. Tickets are available by calling 330-896-0339 or emailing tickets@theatre815.com. The cost is $13 for adults and seniors and students are $10. The theatre is located at 4740 Massillon Road.

Sew & Sow Craft Show

Purchase unique gifts for the holidays while helping Greater Akron youth by attending the Sew & Sow Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12. The event will be held in the gymnasium of The Chapel in Akron, 135 Fir Hill. Proceeds will support outreaches to Akron, Cuyahoga Falls, Kenmore, Green and Wadsworth. Attendees will enjoy a wide variety of unique crafts and activities. Patrons can visit WOW’s website: www.wow-ministry.org/events to sign up in advance for clinics. Women for Oppressed Women is a ministry of The Chapel that encourages women of all ages to flourish in the church and beyond. For additional information about WOW and the Sew & Sow Craft Show, contact Kathie Brown, 330-315-5511.