Zombie Walk

Zombies will invade the streets of downtown Massillon for the 12th year in a row from 5 to 9 p.m., Oct. 12. No registration required and no entry fee! The Massillon Zombie Walk is open to the public. At 6 p.m., on Erie Street N., will be the highly anticipated performance of Michael Jackson’s "Thriller." Encore performances of the popular dance will be at 7 p.m. on the Massillon Public Library lawn and a final performance on Erie Street North at 8 p.m.

Spirit and Spirits Cruise,

From 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., Oct. 11 and 12, hop aboard the St. Helena III canal boat, 125 Tuscarawas St., Canal Fulton, for the Spirits and Spirits Cruise. Join “Haunted Stark” author and paranormal researcher Sherri Brake for an evening canal boat cruise blending Spirits & Spirits. Hear of the dark history in Stark County as you venture to Lock 4 on this one hour evening cruise. Hear of bootleggers, moonshiners and speak easy’s along with frontier ghosts, canal history and the superstitions among the canal workers. After returning to the point of departure, walk with Sherri and step into Canal Spirits, Canal Fulton’s new distillery and sample spirits made locally (two free samples per guest). Guests will learn of the distilling process and hear of the building’s history as we are gathered inside the old historic basement. Next stop is a short walk away to The Barrel Room located in yet another historic building. Free appetizers await at our final destination. Limited spots available and the event is for ages 21 and over.

Maize Valley fun

Head over to Maize Valley, 6193 Ediston St., Hartville, for some fall fun this month. There are activities for all ages and Maize Valley is a destination for fun fall family outings. It features an eight-acre corn maize, wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, animal train rides for younger childre, pumpkin cannon demostrations and more. The fall harvest area carries an admission charge. Visit https://www.maizevalley.com/events/fall-family-outings/ for dates and times and entrance rates.