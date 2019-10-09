Uniform sale set



The Barnesville Hospital Auxiliary will be sponsoring a uniform sale on Friday, Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Classroom.



Cancer support group to meet



The Three C Cancer Support Group will meet Monday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Barnesville Senior Center on E. Main Street. They will not meet in November.



Fall Bazaar set



The Bethesda Senior Citizens Center at 118 S. Main St. will be having its annual Fall Bazaar on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.There will be crafts for sale, a Chinese auction, 50-50 drawing and a quilt raffle. Menu includes hot chicken sandwiches, Sloppy Joes, hot dogs, noodles, and pasta salad. Desserts and beverages will also be available.



Donations sought



Donations are being sought for Barnesville resident Fred Myers, who was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 liver disease and is in need of a liver transplant. A benefit was held in September for Myers to help defray medical costs. Myers was a longtime resident of Woodsfield before moving to Barnesville. Donations to help Myers may be made to the Fred Myers Fund at Belmont Savings Bank.



Pennyroyal Opera House events



Pennyroyal Opera House in Fairview has announced its upcoming Fall and Winter events. The schedule includes: Oct. 11, Williamson Branch (opening is New Again); Oct. 25, Amanda Cook Band (opening is Them Roten Boys); Nov. 1, The Price Sisters (opening is Brother Randall and Friends); Nov. 15, Jesse Brock and Mainline Express (opening is Glass Run Road); Dec. 6, The Grascals (opening is The Bean Boys); and Dec. 13, Clay Hess Band (opening is Shortline Junction).



Admission is $15 and children 12 and under are free. The kitchen opens at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Visit www.pennyroyalbluegrass.com or call Harold Dailey at 740-827-0957.



Fall Dinner Event planned



The Belmont County Republican Party is planning a Fall Dinner Event on Monday, Oct. 28. The GOP will be featuring Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken at Shepherd’s Farm 433 N. Main St., Bethesda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner served at 6 p.m. with the program to follow. Tickets are $25 per person. Those attending under the age of 25 will be complimentary. To make a reservation or purchase tickets, contact Cynthia Fregiato at 740-695-5470, David Jones at 740-391-3710 or Joel Braido at 740-359-2597.



Chamber of Commerce meetings



The following is a list of 2019 Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce meetings: Oct. 9 at noon, Harvey Goodman (host) at New Life Center, 219 W. Church St.; Nov. 13 at noon at Astoria Place, 400 Carrie Ave.; and Dec. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Emerald Pointe, 100 Michelli St.



Blue Star Banner available



The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.



Coin club meets



The Barnesville Coin Club meets the third Sunday of every month, except December. The meetings are open to the public and are located at 229 E. Main St., Barnesville.