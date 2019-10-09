Oct. 11

- From 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m., homeschoolers, ages 7 to 10, can get to know some creepy creatures that go bump in the night. They may have spooky adaptations and hang out in haunting habitats, but we can learn a lot from them. Registration is required. For more information, call 330-865-8065.The event is being held at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St.

Oct. 12

- From 1 to 3 p.m., join a naturalist as we collect native plant seeds from the areas around Springfield Bog. Learn proper seed storage and propagating techniques so you can grow "your" plants next spring. For information, call 330-865-8065. The event is being held at Springfield Bog Metro Park,1400 Portage Line Road.

- The Bath Hollow Art Fest will be held from 1 to 10 p.m. Live music from Sara Lowe and Ben Gage, food trucks and fine art in an outdoor venue. The artists receive 100 percent of every sale. The event takes place at Bath Hollow Farm, 1104 W Bath Road, Cuyahoga Falls. For more information, visit https://www.bathhollowfarm.com/artfest/.

- Tickets are on sale now for the Canton Hops and Harvest Festival at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample more than 100 world-class beers from every region of Ohio, as well as national and international brews, while enjoying creative dishes from local restaurants, breweries, and food trucks, with special catering provided by Fishers Foods. Tickets range in price from $15 to $60 and are available at cantonhopsandharvestfestival.com/tickets. The event has an afternoon session, from 1 to 4 p.m. for general admission, with VIP admission beginning at noon and an evening session from 6 to 9 p.m., with VIP admission at 5 p.m. For volunteer or ticket information, visit cantonhopsandharvestfestival.com.

- From 4 to 7 p.m., GentleBrook is hosting a “Feasting with Friends” Spaghetti Dinner fundraising event at the GentleBrook Event Center, 940 W. Maple St., Hartville. The dinner menu will include spaghetti with marinara or alfredo sauce, meatballs, salad and breadsticks. The price is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12. The event will launch GentleBrook’s “Ticket to Ride” raffle that gives participants a chance to win a John Deere all-terrain vehicle. Advance tickets for the dinner are available at the Front Porch Café at 932 W. Maple Street. For more information, call 330-877-7700 or visit https://gentlebrook.org/events/.

Oct. 15

- The American Heart Association is presenting training for Hands-Only CPR during a mobile tour that will stop from noon to 5 p.m. at Akron General Health & Wellness Center Stow, 4300 Allen Road. The Hands-Only CPR training is free. The event will have a Q&A session for a chance to win prizes. Additional giveaways include branded tote bags and branded t-shirts. To pre-register for a training session, visit www.heart.org/cprtour/akrongeneral. Training sessions that are 30 minutes long will be held at the top of every hour between noon and 5 p.m. To learn more about the Hands-Only CPR campaign and get ready to save a life, visit heart.org/handsonlycpr or facebook.com/AHACPR.

Oct. 16

Barberton Parks and Recreation will present a free travel preview at 1 p.m. at the Barberton Active Adult Center, 500 West Hopocan Ave. Attendees will be taken on a visual journey to the ten travel destinations sponsored by Barberton Parks and Recreation in 2020. All charter trips offered by Barberton Parks and Recreation are open to the public. For more information or for trip flyers and itineraries, contact Lisa McLean at 330-848-6653 or e-mail Lmclean@cityofbarberton.com.

- Considering a career in law enforcement? Summit Metro Parks rangers invite individuals ages 15 to 20 to join us for an Explorers Program open house from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Goodyear Lodge in Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St. Explorers meet on the third Wednesday of each month to learn CPR and first aid, as well as some of the day-to-day responsibilities of a park ranger, including patrolling on foot and on bike, participating in the criminal justice system and more. The average time commitment will be two hours per month, and each participant will be expected to complete up to six 8-hour community service projects per year. Annual dues of $41.25 per Explorer will be good through December 2020. For more information, call 330-865-8052 or visit https://www.summitmetroparks.org/park-rangers.aspx.

- Akron Army ROTC is beginning its 101st year on The University of Akron campus. To mark this milestone, it is launching a new alumni lecture series titled Legacy of Leadership at 1 p.m. in Olin Hall, Room 124. The event is open to the public. Anne Connell-Freund, the first female graduate of the UA Army ROTC program and now executive vice president of Oriana House will speak. Questions about the lecture can be directed to Tammy Dixon, Army ROTC administrative assistant, at tjd1@uakron.edu or 330-972-6477 7455.

Oct. 19

The Akron Zoo will offer Zoothing Boo at the Akron Zoo at 9:30 a.m. During this special time, guests with special needs will be able to trick-or-treat without loud noises and crowds before the zoo opens for Boo at the Zoo general admission. Tickets are separate from general admission and a limited number are available to help control crowd sizes. Tickets are available for purchase online at akronzoo.org or at the Akron Zoo box office. For more information visit www.akronzoo.org or call (330) 375-2550.

- Enjoy a fun evening beginning at 6 p.m. as the Falls Cancer Club takes you back to the 50s as participants jive to the tunes from DJ Bob Alan. Join in the dance, hula hoop contest and play other games to win prizes. Dinner will consist of 50s Cruise-in style food with a BYOB for your thirst-quenching enjoyment. Get your $20/person presale tickets. The event is being held at Redeemer Lutheran School Hall, 2141 5th Street in Cuyahoga Falls. All proceeds will be used to pay the cancer related bills of the Falls Cancer Club patients. Contact Cozy at 330-923-9347 or the Falls Cancer Club 330-929-2796 or fallscancerclubinc@gmail.com) to get your tickets.

- From noon to 1:30 p.m., join a Metro Park’s hike to learn about rabies, one of the oldest diseases known to humans. Hike and learn more about the influence it has played on monster myths and the science behind the folklore. Good for spree credit. For information, call 330-865-8065. The event is held at Firestone Metro Park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road.