Oct. 11

- The Friends of the Massillon Public Library’s Fall Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 and Oct. 12. On sale at bargain prices will be books for adults, young adults and children, CDs, DVDs, and video games, with a concentration of hardback novels, biographies, and cookbooks. Items are individually priced. For more information, call Mary Ellen Brown at the library at 330-832-9831, Ext. 301 or visit the library’s website: www.massillonlibrary.org. The library is at 208 Lincoln Way E.

Oct. 12

- GiGi’s Playhouse Canton will host Brew Ha Ha from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Jackson Township. At Brew Ha Ha, guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, a full bar, desserts, a silent and live auction and a night full of laughs. The event will feature The Improvaneers, the world's first all Down syndrome improvisation troupe, and nationally-known comedian Scott Long. Tickets are now on sale for $50 per person and are available for purchase online at gigisplayhouse.org/canton. Proceeds will benefit GiGi’s Playhouse Canton and its mission to provide free programming for individuals with Down syndrome. For more information, visit http://www.gigisplayhouse.org/canton.

- Tickets are on sale now for the Canton Hops and Harvest Festival at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample more than a hundred world-class beers from every region of Ohio, as well as national and international brews, while enjoying creative dishes from local restaurants, breweries and food trucks, with special catering provided by Fishers Foods. Tickets range in price from $15 to $60 and are available at cantonhopsandharvestfestival.com/tickets. The event has an afternoon session, from 1 to 4 p.m. for general admission, with VIP admission beginning at noon and an evening session from 6 to 9 p.m., with VIP admission at 5 p.m. For volunteer or ticket information, visit cantonhopsandharvestfestival.com.

- From 1 to 3 p.m., the public is invited to attend Let’s Bake presented by Mary Jane Corwin, chef and former owner of The Amherst Rose tearoom. Come see the variety of cake pans the Massillon Library now has for loan, plus learn helpful tips to become a better baker. Tea will be served and there will be other surprises and a contest to win a special gift. The program is free. Registration is required call 330-832-9831, ext. 312, or visit the library’s website at www.massillonlibrary.org. The library is at 208 Lincoln Way E.

Oct. 13

- Meander through Massillon Cemetery with local historian Mandy Altimus Stahl at 2 p.m. to learn about the history of the community and the people who built it. The walk winds about a mile and a quarter through the cemetery, which was founded in the 1846. Meet at the cemetery entrance, 1827 Erie St. S. Reservations are not necessary; the $7 fee may be paid at the beginning of the tour with cash or credit card. The tour is not walker- or wheelchair-friendly. In case of inclement weather, the tour will be cancelled. For more information about the tour, contact Stahl at 330-704-7631.

- Join instructor Gary Spangler from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 20 to explore the fun of creating a realistic image or an abstract painting using wet paper pulp. Learn how to make a sheet of paper and use that paper as a base for paintings. As an art form, paper pulp artists’ works are exhibited in galleries all around the world. Paper pulp paintings are bright, full of color, and exciting. Registration is required by Oct. 13. The cost is $22 ($18 per Museum member). Call the Massillon Museum at 330-833-4061 to register.

Oct. 16

- The Massillon Museum will host an informal Artists' Chat from 6 to 7:30 p.m. With the idea that this may become a monthly gathering, artists or art enthusiasts are encouraged to attend this casual, artist-led conversation to discuss various topics as they relate to technique, area projects and exhibitions, art historical topics, or whatever the spirit moves them. No reservations are required, and the Museum will provide coffee and cookies for the October conversation. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

- The Massillon Museum will host its annual Pumpkin Patch Party from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in MassMu’s new Gessner Hall. Members and children and grandchildren of members are invited. New members are welcome at any time. Memberships are available in person (121 Lincoln Way East), by phone at 330-833-4061 or online at massillonmuseum.org. The party will include games, crafts, and refreshments. Costumes are optional. Reservations should be made by calling 330-833-4061. Children of all ages are included; parents or grandparents stay to enjoy the fun.

Oct. 18

- Real Hope Church, 7641 Wales Ave. NW, is hosting a Swiss Steak Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. The menu includes Swiss Steak and onions, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, roll, dessert and beverage. Gluten free and carry out available. All profits go to community outreach projects and ministries. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under and 2 and under are free. The church is handicapped accessible. Groups of eight or more are welcomed but call the office 330-499-6971 one week prior to arrange for tickets.

Oct. 19

- The North Canton Lions Club will hold a Fall Craft and Artisan Show from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at North Canton Hoover High School. All proceeds will benefit the North Canton Lions projects. There will be more than 80 crafters. There is no admission charge.

- From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Canton Regency will be hosting a Harvest Fall Festival. The Regency is at 4515 22nd St. NW. The event is free to the public. There will be more than 50 vendors with a large variety of goods. Food items for a donation to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research Foundation in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month will be provided. There will also be a basket auction during the event with all proceeds also going to this charity. For more information, call 330-477-7664.

- At 11 a.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., presents Hooray for Halloween for children in grades K to 6. Come enjoy slightly scary stories, a Halloween craft, games and spooky refreshments. Come in costume if you wish. The program is free. Registration is required. For more information or to register, stop in or call 330-832-5037.

- From 7 to 9:30 p.m., join the Jackson Parks Department for the Haunted Hayride. The wagon rides through scary scenes set up through South Park to get you in the Halloween spirit. This event is open to all ages; however, some scenes may be frightening for the little ones. There is no charge for the event, but donations to Friends of Jackson Parks will be accepted. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Parking will be available in South Park (4811 South Park Drive NW) and at Jackson High School. If your group is interested in creating a scene for the event, contact David Ruwadi at 330-832-2845 or druwadi@jacksontwp.com.