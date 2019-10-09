YOUNGSTOWN Bishop George V. Murry's cancer is in remission, according to an announcement from the Youngstown Diocese.

Murry was admitted to the Cleveland Clinic on July 3 due to a recurrence of leukemia, which originally was diagnosed in 2018. During a 28-day program of chemotherapy, the goal was to prepare him for a bone marrow transplant.

Subsequent tests have confirmed that Murry is in remission, however at this time the doctors are not recommending he have the bone marrow transplant, which was scheduled for this fall. Medical personnel are evaluating other treatments to ensure he remains in remission.



