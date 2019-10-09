GREEN Classmates, friends and family of Jordan Williams will always remember him as a fun-loving person.

Williams, a 2009 Green High School graduate, died May 2016, but those who knew him want to keep his memory alive through a yearly golf outing.

Carter Miller, a good friend of Williams and also a 2009 Green graduate, said the idea started in 2016.

“I had a pretty extensive background in golf and running events,” Miller said. “I wanted to do something after the funeral and just decided that this would be a great option to give back to the family and get all the friends and family together once a year to remember Jordan.”

This year will mark the fourth year for the golf outing, which will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 at Chenoweth Golf Course.

Miller said the event continues to grow each year as the first year 48 people participated, 70 the second year and 112 last year. This year, they hope to have 130 to 144 players. Cost is $100 per person, which includes lunch of two hotdogs and chips, water, beer or pop and a steak dinner afterward. All proceeds after paying back the golf course go into an account for Jordan's eight-year-old son, Knox, until he turns 18.

"The dinner is important because we have a few people, like Jordan's family, come up and say a few words and some friends and have a remembrance of Jordan's life and it gets pretty serious," Miller said. "Of course, there are prizes and beer and we have a good time and golf is involved but I've made sure to keep the event about Jordan and everybody has respected that."

Miller said classmate Garrett Cook has been a big help to him and in the three years of the outing, they have already raised $10,000 to put into the fund.

“This is a college fund that will accrue interest over the years and my original goal was to pay for his kid's college,” Miller said. “I have a lot of connections and relationships that have evolved this event into growing over the years to what it is today.”

Miller said they are looking for additional people to sign up. They are also looking for hole sponsors, which are $100 and a great way to advertise a business Miller said.

More information can be found on the events Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/2161109300865484 or by calling Miller at 330-814-2968.