The city of Stow Safety Forces will have an Open House on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Safety Center, 3800 Darrow Road.











There will be tours of the police and fire departments, booths, food, K-9 demonstration, vehicle extrication and a CPR booth (hands-only CPR).











Firefighter Mel will introduce the new Fire Safety Poster Contest.