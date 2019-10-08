GREEN At-Large Councilman Justin Speight has announced he is withdrawing from the November election.

Speight, who is finishing out his first term on council, had decided to focus on his military career and his family.

He said more than 18 years ago, he took an oath to serve in the United States Air Force Reserve and has been proudly serving ever since.

“In 2016, I took another oath to serve the city of Green as a member of council and have enjoyed my time serving and representing the residents of Green,” Speight said. “My service in both capacities has proven to be challenging all while being a loving father and husband.”

He said in order to be a better father, husband and Airman, he decided to withdraw from the November General Election.

Speight is married to his wife, Tressa, and they have two children, Roman and Emma.

“My hopes are to enjoy this precious time with my family, have a strong finish to my military career and return to service on City Council in the future,” Speight said. “I would like to sincerely thank my family, friends, fellow members of council and supporters who have helped me throughout this process. Additionally, I am very appreciative of the residents of Green for allowing me to serve and represent them during my first term.”

Speight said he will be back to run again for City Council in a few years "to help keep Green great."

With Speight exiting the race, four candidates are looking to fill three at-large council seats. Those still in the race are Dave France, Stephen Dyer, Richard Brandenburg and Clark Anthony DeVitis.