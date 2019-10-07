JACKSON TWP. The Women’s Fund, an endowment fund of Stark Community Foundation, celebrated women and children at its Annual Gathering on Sept. 25. The organization also showcased the recipients of the Fund’s 2019 grants.

“We awarded $18,000 this year to six local non-profit organizations," said Advisory Board Member and event chairperson Shelly Boss.

The six non-profit agencies who received grants include:

- Canton Calvary Mission, project was providing after school snacks and tutoring

- Domestic Violence Project, project included holding special outings for kids at the shelter

- En-Rich-Ment, project where they created a garden to attract hummingbirds and butterflies as part of a beautification project on Shorb Avenue

- Hannah’s House 119, project included offering summer programs such as sewing, cooking and dance

- RAM Ministries, helping women with job searches, professional clothing and resumes

- Tiqvah Hands of Hope for holding building self-esteem workshops.

“The annual gathering event is held to let others in the community know what The Women’s Fund does and it’s a way to get to know the non-profits who receive grants,” Boss said.

The group changed the venue for the event to Shady Hollow Country Club this year and brought in Lindsay Buckingham from WKYC Channel 3 Cleveland to emcee the event. More than 90 people, including the original founders, attended.

“The feedback for the event was all positive and the attendees were pleased to get to know the grant recipients and the recipients were grateful for the grants and for the event,” Boss said.

The Women’s Fund is an innovative fund started by women, for women. Criteria for grant recipients include:

Eligible Organizations

- 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, tax-exempt private agencies and government entities serving women and children

- Applicants must serve Stark County residents

Grant Proposals

- Proposals not to exceed $5,000

- Projects must impact women and children in Stark County in at least one of The Women’s Fund focus areas (Economic Stability and Advancement, Mental and Emotional Health Support, Neighborhood Based Programming)

About The Women’s Fund

The Women’s Fund was established in 2006 by 12 visionary women as a permanent endowment of Stark Community Foundation to benefit future generations; increase vital funding for programs that advance the economic, educational, physical, emotional, social, artistic and personal growth of women; and educate and inspire women to become leaders in philanthropy. The interest area of this fund includes nonprofit agencies and their programs or projects that meet the needs of underserved women and children in Stark County. Since inception, more than $120,000 has been awarded to local nonprofits. Contributions in any amount are welcome and can be made online at www.starkcf.org/womensfund or mailed to Stark Community Foundation, 400 Market Avenue North, Suite 200, Canton, Ohio 44702.

About Stark Community Foundation

Stark Community Foundation is the community’s trusted partner in giving for more than 760 individuals, families, businesses and organizations that have created charitable funds to impact the lives of others through the most effective philanthropy possible. Ranked in the top 10 percent of community foundations in the United States today, Stark Community Foundation is committed to serving donor needs and strategically addressing local issues. The Foundation and its family of donors have granted more than $170 million to nonprofits since 1963. Learn how you can simplify your giving and amplify your impact through the Foundation’s Center for Partners in Philanthropy at www.starkcf.org.