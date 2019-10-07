JACKSON TWP. NovaCare Rehabilitation recently opened in a new location on Fulton Road. The physical therapy provider held an official opening and ribbon cutting on Sept. 27. The Canton Regional Chamber members and the community joined the staff at NovaCare for an early morning celebration.

“We have expanded our independent physical therapy locations to the Canton area,” Business Development Manager Emily Bostwick said. “We are part of the largest group of physical therapists in the nation. There are 38 locations in northern Ohio including a location in Green and we just opened one in Alliance in addition to this location.”

Bostwick said that the company is known for being patient centered and customizing patient’s care. It also gets everyone in for an appointment within 24 to 48 hours.

“It’s important to know that a patient doesn’t need a referral to come into physical therapy. Our physical therapists are Doctors of Physical Therapy so people don’t need a referral. We also take most major health care plans including Aultcare,” said Bostwick.

NovaCare, 4082 Fulton Road NE, specializes in dry needling, concussion vestibular (balance), sports medicine, post-op rehabilitation and much more.

“We’re excited to open a new clinic in the Canton area to better serve patients in the community," said physical therapist Sam Jerome.

Visit NovaCare Rehabilitation online at www.novacare.com. Call 330-915-333 for an appointment or for questions