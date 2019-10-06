NEW FRANKLIN Manchester High School's earliest graduating classes recently gathered for their 25th annual “Old School” Alumni reunion, an event that brings together members of all 17 classes (1944 to 1960) who graduated from the original high school building on Manchester Road.

The reunion was held at Summit Metro Parks’ Coventry Oaks Pavilion. This unique alliance is a separate forerunner of the Manchester Alumni Association, which was formed in 2001 to include grads from both the old and new high schools.

To show continued pride in their Panther heritage, more than 70 Old School classmates generously contributed more than $3,000 this year to the Manchester Alumni Scholarship Fund, totaling more than $45,000 to date. The fund annually provides three scholarships to deserving seniors.