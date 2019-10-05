JACKSON TWP. The Summit County Sheriff’s Department faced off against the Green Fire Division at their Guns and Hoses Charity Hockey Game at Center Ice Sports Complex on Sept. 7. It was close, but Green Fire pulled out a win for the second year in a row – all for a good cause.

The annual tradition raised $1,200 for MDA and Christmas with a Cop within the Summit County area.

Special thanks to Akron Children’s Hospital, Summit County Bomb Squad, Green Fire Division, the Akron-Canton Airport, and University Hospitals’ Airmethods for providing vehicles for the touch-a-truck event held prior to the game. Allen Keith Construction made a donation of $500 to the winner’s charity and $250 to the loser’s charity.