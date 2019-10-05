The Lake High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct four new members in November. Being selected for the 2019 class are Don Bourn, Jeff Durbin, Carrie (Malson) Grant and Ron Pulliam.

The 2019 Hall of Fame Banquet will be Nov. 17 in the Lake Middle/High School Dining Hall. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. The induction ceremony will follow.

Tickets for the 2019 induction ceremony are available for $35 per person.

Additional information regarding the Lake Athletic Hall of Fame, the 2019 inductees and ordering banquet tickets can be found at https://bluestreaksathletics.com/2019hof/