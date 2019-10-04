Cyler Bertram, a Springfield Twp. resident, won the Street Stock division Championship at Barberton Speedway.

It was a rough start of the season for Bertram, who had to overcome on-track incidents, penalties and mechanical issues. He powered through and wheeled his No. 55 car across the finish line to win the most recent weekly race and Bertam held on to the points lead for the season championship. He has four wins for the season and only one finish out of the top 5. It was Bertam's first Championship.