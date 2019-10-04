OCTOBER 4, 1959



Final day attendance at the Guernsey County Fair is 5,457. Total attendance at the fair was 10,067.



OCTOBER 4, 1969



Two Guernsey Catholic Central students are praised for their high scores on the national merit Scholarship test. They are Kathleen Matthews and John Richards III.



OCTOBER 4, 1979



Robert Gaither, president of BancOhio here, says the bank has received permission to construct a $2 million new building in downtown Cambridge.



OCTOBER 4, 1989



A Cambridge High School graduate was in the spotlight in the Columbus Dispatch recently for extraordinary work with elementary school students and computers. Mrs. Pam Maier Ijams graduated from CHS in 1967, she is the daughter of Martha Maier and the late Kenneth Maier.



OCTOBER 5, 1999



The Mid-East Ohio Vocational School District board of education named William A. Bussey as its new superintendent. Bussey is Director of Adult Education at Eastland Vocational Schools in Groveport.