GREEN Cambria Airport Hotel in Green has expanded and rebranded its restaurant area. It hopes to attract people from the community as well as room guests.

The hotel off Massillon Road at the Interstate 77 interchange has launched the 1787 Tavern & Grill. Cambria, which opened in 2007, and the restaurant are at 1787 Thorn Drive.

The restaurant previously functioned as the breakfast area for guests, as well as a gathering space. The hotel decided to upgrade and expand the bar area, which led to creating a larger restaurant.

American Hospitality Group owns the hotel, one of eight in Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as the Galaxy Restaurant in Wadsworth. The chef at the Galaxy developed a menu for the 1787 Tavern that includes steaks, fish, burgers and a selection of sandwiches.

The restaurant's bar offers local craft beers, while beef is supplied through Circle L Ranch in Wayne County. The ranch is another one of American Hospitality's holdings.

"They tried to do as much local as the could," said Kurt Kleindon, of the hotel's marketing firm, Kleindon & Associates.

Hours for the restaurant are 6 to 9 a.m. for breakfast and 7 to 11 p.m. for dinner. Lunch isn't available.