Norton Cider Festival

The Norton Cider Festival will be held Oct. 4-6 at Columbia Woods Park, 4060 Columbia Woods Drive. The family friendly festival will have something fun for all ages. Fun things include a parade, festival food, music, train rides, inflatables, apple decorating contest, crafters and fireworks. Festival hours are Friday 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. On Oct. 5, the Boy Scouts will host a pancake breakfast beginning at 7 a.m. Visit http://www.nortonciderfestival.com/home for a schedule of events.

Twisted Wilderfest

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 5, the Green Arts Council, the City of Green, The Twisted Olive and 98.1 KDD present the first Twisted WilderFest, a pop-up festival of makers and nature, at Southgate Park, 5300 Massillon Road. The event will be followed by a twilight hike at 6:15 p.m. More than 50 local and regional makers, crafters, artists and food vendors are participating in this year’s outdoor event. Admission is free. Children’s activities are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. provided by KinderCare, Engineering For Kids and Greensburg United Methodist Church. In addition to kids’ activities, there will be live entertainment performing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring musicians Lisa Malyuk, Don Fulmar, One String Short and Dale Galgozy. Yoga demonstrations will be throughout the day. The Green Historical Society will be on hand at the farmhouse with information and demonstrations. Square dancing will take place at the historic 1883 barn from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Free parking is available at Boettler Park, 5300 Massillon Road. For more information or to become a member, visit www.greenartscouncil.org.

'Akron Legends of Jazz and Dance'

Tuesday Musical is partnering with Verb Ballets and the Chamber Music Society of Ohio to present “Akron Legends of Jazz and Dance,” a celebration of two internationally known and beloved Akron arts icons: jazz pianist/composer Pat “Patsy” Pace and Ohio Ballet founder/choreographer Heinz Poll. The program begins at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at EJ Thomas Performing Arts hall. At 6:30 p.m. before the performance, audience members can hear from creators of “Akron Legends” during the Concert Conversation in EJ’s Flying Balcony Club. Tickets for “Akron Legends” are $45 and free for all students of any age. They are available in advance at tuesdaymusical.org or 330-761-3460 and at the door that evening.