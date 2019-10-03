Make-n-Take

Plant live succulents on the top of real pumpkins during the 10-minute Make-n-Take from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 4 during downtown Canton's First Friday. After Thanksgiving, slice them off and re-plant. Cost is $12 to $15 each.

Ghost Investigation Tour

The Spirits of the Palace Ghost Investigation Tour will be at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N. Join in on an investigation into the world of the paranormal in the Canton Palace Theatre. The crew from Team S.P.E.C.T.R.E. will lead guests in an investigation into the Spirits of the Palace Theatre. Doors open at 10 p.m. and and lasts until 2 a.m. Groups are limited to 30 people. Admission is $40 per person Participants under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For tickets, contact the Canton Palace Theatre Box Office by phone 330-454-8172, online at www.cantonpalacetheatre.org/tickets or in person at the theater.

CAK 5K

CAK 5K on the Runway will takee place from 8 to 11 a.m., Oct. 5 at the MAPS Air Museum. More than 2,500 runners, wheelchair athletes and walkers will take off onto the runway of the Akron-Canton Airport to complete the third annual CAK 5K on the Runway. It aims to celebrate the past, present and future of aviation with all proceeds of the race being donated to Akron Children’s Hospital and MAPS Air Museum. Beginning this year, the course is USA Track & Field certified, an important certification program to road racers as it allows participants to submit their performances to be nationally ranked or held as a record.

Family Fair Fest

Family Fair Fest at Petros Lake Park will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 12. Petros Lake Park is near the corner of Perry Drive SW and Faircrest St. SW. Treat trail, games and crafts, inflatables and live music from The Shootouts. Costumes are encouraged.