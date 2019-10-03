LAKE TWP. Greentown United Methodist Church, 3088 State St. NW, is seeking volunteers for a "Shoebox Packing Party" for Operation Christmas Child from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19, and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20.



Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by the Rev. Franklin Graham.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million shoeboxes to children in over 160 countries and territories. For many of these children, it is the first gift they have ever received.



The boxes will be packed with school supplies, coloring books, hygiene items, flip flops and toys for boys and girls 2 to 14 years old.

The event will include snacks, games and Christmas music.



There also will be a blessing of the shoeboxes and prayer for the children who will receive one of the boxes at the 10:15 a.m. worship service on Oct. 27.



For more information call the church office at 330-499-3985, or contact Cathy Moore at 330-354-4765.



