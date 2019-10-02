Oct. 4

- The 12th Annual Summit Senior Expo will be held from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Summit Mall. Admission is free. The event will feature a variety of free activities including a prize wheel, welcome bags, health screenings and the ever-popular Bingo and Price is Right game shows. The expo will feature more than 60 exhibits providing information on healthcare, senior living, financial planning, home improvement, retirement, recreational activities, insurance and a wide variety of other services. Health screenings will be offered including glucose and blood pressure testing and provide medication reviews and flu vaccines. For more information about the Summit Senior Expo, contact Event Day Marketing at 330-556-9974.

- The Akron Symphony Guild’s second annual Oktoberfest will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 11. The evening will include lively German music, authentic German food, trivia, prizes, and dancing to the music of Steve Ostrow from the Akron Symphony Orchestra. Oktoberfest is open to the public and will take place at Todaro’s Party Center, 1820 Akron-Peninsula Road. Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased by calling the Akron Symphony Office at 330-535-8131 or by visiting www.akronsymphony.org/guild-events. The deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 4.

- Summit County celebrates Ohio's First People throughout the first weekend of October. Join a naturalist for flint knapping, atlatl throwing and fire-starting demonstrations, and enjoy roasting marshmallows beside the campfire (while supplies last). The celebration is from 5 to 7 p.m. at Firestone Metro Park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Oct. 5

- From 5 to 9 p.m., fall into autumn fun with free hayrides, bonfires, naturalist activities, music, apple cider, cookies and more. A wheelchair-accessible hay wagon is available. The Fall Family Outing is held at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Main Entrance, 2077 Newton St. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- Theatre 8:15, 4740 Massillon Road, Green, is offering youth fall theatrical classes with instructor/director Jim Volkert. The classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays from Oct. 5 to Nov .23. The classes are for ages 8 to 18 and will develop stage presence, creativity, character development, vocalization, movement, improvisation and theatre etiquette. Students will perform a public Review Nov. 23. The cost for the classes is $150. Register forms are online at http://theatre815.com, email info@theatre815.com or call 330-896-0339. The theatre is located at 4740 Massillon Road.

- The Portage Lakes Library fall book sale is being held at the library, 4261 Manchester Road. All proceeds benefit library programs. Friends of the Library Pre-Sale will be from 9 to 10 a.m. and free to members of any Akron-Summit County Public Library Friends group; non-members may join at the door, $5. The free public sale is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a wide variety of books, magazines and A/V materials at 25 cents to $1, and some specialty books priced higher. Or purchase a bag for $5 and fill with anything except children’s and special buys. Call the library for more info at 330-644-7050.

Oct. 6

- The Quail Hollow Herb Society will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Quail Hollow State Park Manor House, 13480 Congress Lake Road. The speaker will be Diane Green from DeHoff’s Florist in Alliance. She will talk about herbs to grow for winter cooking and use. Plus, perennials to try and what it is like to operate a florist. The meeting is open to the public and the group is seeking more members. No charge for guests. For more information, contact Mary Lovin at 330-325-3028.

- Join a naturalist from 1 to 3 p.m. to hike the Glens Trail, looking at some of its geologic features. Learn how the Cuyahoga River was formed and where all those lucky stones came from. Good for spree credit. The hike takes place at Gorge Metro Park/Main Entrance, 1160 Front St. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Oct. 8

- The October meeting of the Springfield Township Woman's Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Senior Center on the Lake located on Canfield Road. The club members will concentrate on putting the finishing touches on its annual Fall Arts and Craft Festival. The festival will be held Nov. 2 at Springfield High School. All area ladies are welcome to attend. For more information on the club visit Springfield Township Woman’s Club on Facebook.

- From 5 to 7 p.m., celebrate the season's final Summit Lake Community Farmer's Market by learning about urban farming, access, opportunity and community. Enjoy hands-on activities, then hit the market to buy fresh, local produce. For information, call 330-865-8065. The event is held at the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Summit Lake Trailhead, 390 W. Crosier St.

Oct. 10

- Green Local Schools will be hosting a focus group session for input into the district’s strategic planning process. Each session with be facilitated by The Impact Group. The session will be held at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Central Administration Building/Council Chambers, 1755 Town Park Blvd.

- From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., children ages 3 to 6 and their adult companions will learn about crows and their cousins. Includes a short hike and craft. Make other arrangements for younger children unable to remain in infant seats or strollers. Pre-registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065. Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Goodyear Lodge is located at 2077 Newton St.

Oct. 11

- From 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m., homeschoolers, ages 7 to 10, can get to know some creepy creatures that go bump in the night. They may have spooky adaptations and hang out in haunting habitats, but we can learn a lot from them. Registration is required. For more information, call 330-865-8065.The event is being held at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St.

Oct. 12

- From 1 to 3 p.m., join a naturalist as we collect native plant seeds from the areas around Springfield Bog. Learn proper seed storage and propagating techniques so you can grow "your" plants next spring. For information, call 330-865-8065. The event is being held at Springfield Bog Metro Park,1400 Portage Line Road.

Oct. 15

- The American Heart Association is presenting training for Hands-Only CPR during a mobile tour that will stop from noon to 5 p.m. at Akron General Health & Wellness Center Stow, 4300 Allen Road. The Hands-Only CPR training is free. The event will have a Q&A session for a chance to win prizes. Additional giveaways include branded tote bags and branded t-shirts. To pre-register for a training session, visit www.heart.org/cprtour/akrongeneral. Training sessions that are 30 minutes long will be held at the top of every hour between noon and 5 p.m. To learn more about the Hands-Only CPR campaign and get ready to save a life, visit heart.org/handsonlycpr or facebook.com/AHACPR.

Oct. 16

Barberton Parks and Recreation will present a free travel preview at 1 p.m. at the Barberton Active Adult Center, 500 West Hopocan Ave. Attendees will be taken on a visual journey to the ten travel destinations sponsored by Barberton Parks and Recreation in 2020. All charter trips offered by Barberton Parks and Recreation are open to the public. For more information or for trip flyers and itineraries, contact Lisa McLean at 330-848-6653 or e-mail Lmclean@cityofbarberton.com.