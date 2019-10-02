Oct. 4

- From 3 to 4:30 p.m., teens in grades 7 through 12 can join other teens to watch anime via the online anime streaming service Crunchyroll at the Massillon Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Snacks and drinks will be available. Come watch a new anime each month. No registration is required and the program is free. For more information, call 330-832-9831 ext. 312 or view www.massillonlibrary.org.

- First Friday's Art Harvest: Trick-or-Treat Family Day will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. in downtown Canton. Bring your little ghouls and goblins in their favorite Halloween costume and Trick-or-Treat in the Museum for candies and other goodies. Also, enjoy Halloween themed make-and-take art projects, scavenger hunts, art demonstrations and more. Live music will be flooding the streets this First Friday with Sugarcreek Acoustic Duo and Ethan Peterson playing outside of Avenue Arts Marketplace and Theatre, Stillborn Prodigy and more playing at Buzzbin and 8 Bit Bot playing at George’s Lounge. Mark Loy will be hitting the stage at Grapes in a Glass with Ginger Ackley at Joseph Saxton. At the intersection of Fourth and Court Avenue hear Pat Masalko serenade the crowd leading up to The Rusty Nails hitting the Kempthorn Mainstage in the Auricle parking lot at 8 p.m. Download the map, plus additional details at www.cantonfirstfriday.com.

- Law enforcement and IT professionals as well as students, faculty and High Technology Crime Investigation Association members in Stark and Summit counties are invited to attend a free cyber security seminar at Stark State College. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. in Room M100 of the Business and Entrepreneurial Center, 6200 Frank Avenue NW. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with featured speakers David Kennedy of Binary Defense and Peter Garvin of Protectus Computer and Network Security. RSVP to knash@starkstate.edu.

Oct. 5

- From noon to 2 p.m. at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., participants will learn how to apply scary makeup to transform themselves into zombies for Massillon’s annual Zombie Walk and for Halloween. Chris Muller will help participants of all ages design creepy “looks,” then show them how to create their ideas. Supplies will be provided for the workshop. Muller will suggest to budding zombies how to replicate the scary makeup, fake wounds, and special effects, often with materials found around the house. Free parking is available on adjacent streets and in nearby city lots. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

- The general public and all area Rotarians are invited to visit the beautiful Military Family Center, 5495 Meese Road, Louisville, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 to enjoy light refreshments and beverages and join in festivities as the Lake Township Rotary celebrates its recent official re-charter. Tours of the center will be available so wear comfortable shoes. The cost is $20 per person and $35 per couple. Payment can be made online by visiting Lake Township Rotary Club Facebook page, by calling 330-877-2915 by Oct. 5, or at the Hartville Consumers Bank branch, 1215 W. Maple St., to make a reservation, or e-mail your reservation to amignano@consumersbank.com.

- The legendary Rock-n-Roll group, The Diamonds, will perform their hits and other popular songs from the 50’s and 60’s at 7:30 p.m. at the Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. Tickets are $20 for the balcony, and $25 for the floor. All seats are reserved and may be purchased online at www.lionslincolntheatre.org or by calling 330-481-9105. In 1957, the group released an instant hit called "Little Darlin'." The song has been dubbed the National Anthem of Rock and Roll.

Oct. 7

- Have Tea with the Curator at McKinley Presidential Library and Museum and learn about scientific eating – The ABC’s of Nutrition: A History of scientific eating. The program begins at 10 a.m. The cost is $15 per person. Join Executive Director Kim Kenney for a historical perspective on healthy eating. The program will include a tour of the Keller Gallery exhibition "Stark County Food: From Early Farming to Modern Meals," and includes tea/coffee and breakfast sweets. Pre-paid reservations are required. Call 330-455-7043 or register online at www.mckinleymuseum.org.

Oct. 9

- At 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Basics of Digital Photo Editing. Learn digital photo editing with basic software on the Windows 10 operating system. Bring your photos on a flash drive for editing during the class. Prerequisites: Experience using a computer and accessing the Internet. The program is free and registration is required. For more information call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

- From 6 to 8 p.m., the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., is hosting a reception to showcase the children’s artwork, of the Boys and Girls Club. Their works are displayed in the Museum’s Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery through Oct. 21. The party is free, casual and open to everyone; no reservations are required. Hours to view the exhibition Tuesday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 2 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 330-833-4061, or visit massillonmuseum.org.

Oct. 10

- The Catholic Interracial Council is hosting a special Halloween version of the popular comedy series Late Nite Catechism at 7:30 p.m. in the North Canton Hoover High School auditorium. “The Holy Ghost and Other Terrifying Tales,” is one of the uproariously funny series of “catechism lessons” written by Vicki Quade, Maripat Donovan and Marc Silva. Late Nite Catechism is sure to strike the funny bone of everyone especially those who attended parochial school in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.com or by phone at 330-353-6132.

- "A Stark Conversation on Opiates: What you need to know as a parent" will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Kent State University Stark Campus. The evening is a community update and open discussion with treatment providers, school personnel, law enforcement, and community leaders around increasing protective factors and watching for warning signs as you guide your child to adulthood is being offered.

- The Friends of the Massillon Public Library’s Fall Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10-12. On sale at bargain prices will be books for adults, young adults and children, CDs, DVDs, and video games, with a concentration of hardback novels, biographies, and cookbooks. Items are individually priced. For more information, call Mary Ellen Brown at the library at 330-832-9831, ext. 301, or visit the library’s website: www.massillonlibrary.org. The library is at 208 Lincoln Way E.

Oct. 11

- Registration is now open for the 2019 Simulation Symposium, presented by Aultman College Corporate and Community Education (ACCE). The event begins with registration at 7:45 a.m. with the program running from 8:15 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. at Aultman College. The theme is “Simulation: Just a Manikin or is it More?” and is geared toward nursing educators who use patient simulation scenarios in collegiate and employee education. The cost for attendance is $49 and includes breakfast and light snacks. Good for 4.1 contact hours of continuing nursing education through the Ohio Nurses Association, an accredited approver by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation. To register, visit aultmancollege.edu/symposiums and click on the course catalog link. For more information, call 330-363-6181 or ACCE@aultman.com.

Oct. 12

- GiGi’s Playhouse Canton will host Brew Ha Ha from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Jackson Township. At Brew Ha Ha, guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, a full bar, desserts, a silent and live auction and a night full of laughs. The event will feature The Improvaneers, the world's first all Down syndrome improvisation troupe, and nationally-known comedian Scott Long. Tickets are now on sale for $50 per person and are available for purchase online at gigisplayhouse.org/canton. Proceeds will benefit GiGi’s Playhouse Canton and its mission to provide free programming for individuals with Down syndrome. For more information, visit http://www.gigisplayhouse.org/canton.

- Tickets are on sale now for the Canton Hops and Harvest Festival at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample more than a hundred world-class beers from every region of Ohio, as well as national and international brews, while enjoying creative dishes from local restaurants, breweries and food trucks, with special catering provided by Fishers Foods. Tickets range in price from $15 to $60 and are available at cantonhopsandharvestfestival.com/tickets. The event has an afternoon session, from 1 to 4 p.m. for general admission, with VIP admission beginning at noon and an evening session from 6 to 9 p.m., with VIP admission at 5 p.m. For volunteer or ticket information, visit cantonhopsandharvestfestival.com.