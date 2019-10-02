The Springfield Board of Education would like to thank Shannon Marcum for her years of service to the students of Springfield and wish her the very best for her future.

Marcum resigned as a member of the Springfield Board of Education on Sept. 23 after a change in residency. The Springfield Local School District is now accepting letters of interest for this open Board of Education seat.

To be considered, those interested in filling the vacancy through December 31, 2021, should submit a resume and letter of interest to Treasurer Christopher Adams via email at sp_adams@springfieldspartans.org or at the Administration Building, 2410 Massillon Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. Letters of interest must be submitted by 3 p.m. Oct. 10.

According to Ohio law, individuals serving on Ohio school boards must be at least 18 years old, district residents and registered voters. The vacancy will be filled at the Oct. 115 Board of Education meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. at Schrop Intermediate School, 2215 Pickle Road. Springfield Local School District serves approximately 2,200 students in four buildings in Springfield Township and the Village of Lakemore.