GREEN Portage Lakes Career Center (PLCC) has been focusing on enhancing safety and security during the past year and Superintendent Kim Redmond introduced Harold Britt as the coordinator of safety and security during the Sept. 19 Board of Education meeting.

A new, safer entryway has been completed; staff members have been provided with active shooter training; and safety buckets are in every classroom and Walkie Talkies. Redmond thanked the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for allowing two officers to provide a safety presence at PLCC from February through August. Britt has been developing great relationships with staff, students and the community and he will continue the focus of keeping PLCC safe and secure.

The Board also approved the job description of coordinator of safety and security and a Memorandum of Understanding for the position with the Portage Lakes Joint Vocational School District Board of Education and the Portage Lakes Education Association.

Veronica Baca Bernel, associate principal for student services, has been working together with a variety of community resources, Britt and the city of Green to enhance the health and safety of PLCC students. A representative from the Summit County Board of Health gave a presentation to PLCC students on the dangers of vaping and e-cigarettes. Vaping is becoming a dangerous epidemic among middle and high school students. PLCC, in conjunction with its partner schools will be offering a Saturday School to provide less punitive and more alternative educational options to students who are caught vaping at school

Other news:

- During the meeting Principal Mike Kaschak reported that the year has been off to a great start. He said students participated in a scavenger hunt to learn their way around the building while gathering useful and important information.

- Kaschak said the students are involved in projects including the visual design and Imaging students are working on short films, culinary arts conducted a sandwich competition and the building trades students and enviroscapes technology students are being trained on the skid steer and Bobcat.

- The school has seen an increase in enrollment compared to last year.

- Next month, PLCC will be hosting its second annual Career-Tech-n-Treat.

“We hope to spark career awareness as students visit and stop by labs and offices for a treat,” Kaschak said.

He also reported that pre-nursing students will be partnering with Coventry and Green Local Schools to provide vision screening to elementary, middle and high school students.

- Assistant Superintendent Lisa Tripney announced that the Ohio Department of Education has made changes to the state report cards and explained the current report card elements and the grades to the Board. She said the school continues to emphasize and focus on the importance of preparing students for the workforce by offering every opportunity for them to earn Industry Recognized Credentials, college credit and real-world work experience.

- Krista Haubert, marketing and public relations coordinator, introduced the name of PLCC’s new restaurant – The Neon Lime. She shared possible logos and architectural renderings of the restaurant. The restaurant is slated to open in early 2020.

Approved business for the board included:

- Adult education contracts for Melissa Baumhoer, practical nursing instructor; Laura Campriani, practical nursing part-time clinical/lab instructor; Rachel Householder, part-time adult education CPR/CPR for healthcare providers instructor; George Popa, part-time adult education CPR/CPR for healthcare providers instructor; and Beth Tucker, practical nursing part-time clinical/lab instructor.

- A Memorandum of Understanding for a SkillsUSA Advisor supplemental contract between the Portage Lakes Joint Vocational School District Board of Education and the Portage Lakes Education Association.

- Amending the administrative and exempt salary schedule to include the position of Coordinator of Safety and Security.

- A supplemental contract for Sherry Koenig, SkillsUSA Advisor.



- Congratulations to Kristy McKenzie, pre-nursing instructor, for her appointment to the 2019 Summit County All County Teaching Team and Cosmetology Instructor and Evelyn Berger for her nomination as Rookie Teacher of the Year.

The next board of education meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Oct. 17 at the school, 4401 Shiver Road.