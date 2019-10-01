Dear Editor,

The more I’m learning about why NEXUS is replacing pipe in Green, the more upset I’m getting. NEXUS was quoted as saying, “A half-mile section (in Green) was constructed with incomplete (population) information. When the data was calculated again, the area was more densely populated than originally calculated and required a thicker pipe.” (Akron Beacon Journal, Sept 9, 2019). What upsets me is learning that different areas of population in Green have different sizes of pipe wall thickness. So, if you live in a Class I area your pipe thickness is about 20 percent thinner than those who live in a Class III area. I reached out to Adam Parker from Nexus' Stakeholder Engagement to understand what was installed in Green. This is the information I received:

The City of Green has Class I, Class II, and Class III pipes installed.

Class I (0-10 buildings) – 0.5” pipe wall

Class II (11-45 buildings) – 0.6” pipe wall

Class III (46+ buildings) – 0.7” pipe wall

* Class location is determined by counting the number of dwellings within 660 feet of the pipeline for 1 sliding mile.

Why does one family deserve less safety precautions than fifty families? I’m disappointed that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission knows a thicker pipe is safer and doesn’t require the thickest possible size near ALL homes. I’m disappointed with the City of Green for not negotiating the wall thickness to be the safest possible for everyone. It was a rushed settlement negotiated without an expert in pipeline safety. By the city’s own calculations, 666 homes are in the Potential Impact Radius. (And I'm frustrated that I had to search for all of this information; it has not been forthcoming)

Tammy Daly,

Green