After Cleveland Fox 8 news shared a video of the Lake High School Marching Band performing artist Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" during their evening news broadcast Sept. 10, 2019, guess who noticed it and re-posted it on his Facebook and Twitter accounts?

Lee Greenwood himself.

During the band show finale Sept. 7 all the marching band members present from Lake and nine other area high schools gathered in formation on the field of Blue Streak Stadium to perform Greenwood’s song. As the musicians performed it, young ladies in Lake’s flag corps held a large American flag along the edge of the football field facing the Band Show audience.