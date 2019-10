LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on Sept. 30, the Lake Township Trustees approved the purchase of ANSI 3 shirts from HallStar Sports at a cost of $2,069.

They are for the Road Department employees and are high visibility lightweight shirts.

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Authorized paying bills as of Sept. 30 in the amount of $744,771. President Jeremy Yoder said that $500,000 of that amount was for the township’s road paving project.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Township Hall