JACKSON TWP. There is a new chiropractic center in town. The Joint Chiropractic center held a ribbon cutting with the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 20 to officially mark its opening at 4615 Everhard Rd. NW.

Stanley Gilreath is the location owner and Kimberly Wagler is the general manager. Gilreath said his location is the 10th in Ohio. The Jackson Twp. location will offer four chiropractors and one lead chiropractor.

According to www.thejoint.com, "(it) was originally founded in 1999 by a Doctor of Chiropractic with a vision to transform the traditional, often misunderstood concept of routine chiropractic care by making it more convenient, friendly and affordable. In March 2010, The Joint was re-founded with the acquisition of the original eight franchised clinics. Today, The Joint has grown to a nationwide network of more than 425 chiropractic offices and counting. We are the leader in delivering chiropractic care, performing more than four million spinal adjustments a year.”

“The company’s mission is to improve quality of life through routine and affordable chiropractic care," Gilreath said. “I wanted to be involved as a value proprietor and provide a service that is of value to the general public. We offer affordable, convenient and professional chiropractic services to our patients.”

Gilreath worked for Nationwide Insurance for 40 years and one of the regional directors for The Joint told him about the company. He had studied wellness for his master’s degree and said investing in the franchise was “a good fit for my lifestyle of wellness and fitness.”

Wagler and her husband, Chad, own and operate Impulse Fitness. Chad Wagler is also a pitching coach for Walsh University’s baseball team. She came on board at The Joint because of the affordability and the convenience of getting treatments.

“Our services are convenient because we don’t require appointments,” Wagler said. “People can come in when they have the time. My son and I were both getting chiropractic treatment and when I found out how convenient it was to come to The Joint, I got involved with the center. Our treatment plan is based on individual needs determined through an exam and evaluation,” she added.

The Joint offers discounts for first responders and active military personnel. There is also a youth program available.