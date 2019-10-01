Preparations for the 2020 Census are underway. Officials are checking on the address of every residence. Others are working to encourage people to help get an accurate count.



New for 2020 is the ability to complete the census online. People may respond by mail, by phone, or by talking to a census taker.



"We are trying to get the word out to everyone that it is important to get an accurate count of all the people," said Amber Kohler, the area’s liaison with the Census Bureau. "We want you to become a partner to spread the word."



"Governments use census data to disburse money for Head Start, Medicare, block grants, and other funds. We want Guernsey County to get all the funding people deserve."



A census form will be mailed to every address. Someone living above a garage or in a trailer on the back of a lot without a separate address needs to be counted.



"Some populations are hard to count," Kohler said. "We will conduct a homeless survey in March. This can affect funding for shelters, soup kitchens, and other services. Children under age five who are not counted can result in lost school funding for ten years until the next census."



"College students, especially those living off-campus, need to be counted there. They use services where the college is located. They should not be included on their parent’s form."



"I will attend events to get the message out," Kohler said. "It’s important to tell your friends and neighbors to be counted in the census. They may trust you more than they trust someone from the government."



All census forms will be sent by U.S. Mail. They will not be sent by email.



For information about the 2020 Census visit www.census.gov, or contact Kohler at amber.kohler@2020census,gov. or phone 740.607.5009.



In other club business Dave Conrath said that solo and small group auditions for the 2020 music and comedy show will be held in December. The show will be the last week of March featuring music from the 2000’s to the present.



Eyesight chair Ron Guthrie said that the club has provided funds for seventy nine people in need for eyeglasses.



President Dana Carley said that the club is collecting pop can tabs for a fund raising event.



