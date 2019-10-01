Today's Business Roundup includes new details on the 1787 Tavern & Grill.

PERRY TWP. Free training to learn about operating heavy equipment and cranes is being offered by Bilfinger Westcon. Amy Flinner hopes local residents will take advantage.

Classes begin Oct. 21 and 57 seats are available. So far, three of the seats have been claimed by Stark County area residents. The remaining seats could be used by applicants from outside the area — as far away as Louisiana and Texas — if enough local residents don't express an interest, Flinner said.

"I would like them all taken by locals, if possible," said Flinner, director of Bilfinger Westcon's training center at 4525 Vliet St. SW, off Whipple Avenue SW.

Bilfinger Westcon is a general contractor with operations in North Dakota, Texas and Ohio. The company provides a craft academy with training in a variety of areas. Students who complete the classes and pass two proctored tests are certified through the National Center for Construction Education and Research.

Applicants can be certified in crane operations, rigging, heavy equipment, signal person and other jobs related to construction. A two-week training program leads to certification as a laborer, while four- and five-week programs offer advanced certifications.

Tuition generally is required for the classes, but Flinner said she wanted to offer free training as a way to give back to the community. Classes cost more than $3,300 for crane certification and more than $2,500 for rigger certification. Bilfinger Westcon is offering free training to 57 people because that's how many spaces there are in the training room.

Applicants must be 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, a driver's license, and provide two forms of identification. Classes will meet daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Flinner said students who complete the program are likely to land jobs that will pay as high as $28 per hour. It's an opportunity to start a career, she said. Workers will have a chance to land a position with Bilfinger Westcon or with another contractor.

Certified, skilled crafts workers are in high demand, Flinner said. Demand should remain strong in coming years because Baby Boomers are retiring, fueling a shortage of trained craftsmen.

To apply for the program, call Flinner at 234-203-0382 or 330-600-1315, or email amy.flinner@westconindustries.com.

Hotel restaurant opens

Cambria Airport Hotel in Green has expanded and rebranded its restaurant area. It hopes to attract people from the community as well as room guests.

The hotel off Massillon Road at the Interstate 77 interchange has launched the 1787 Tavern & Grill. Cambria, which opened in 2007, and the restaurant are at 1787 Thorn Drive.

The restaurant previously functioned as the breakfast area for guests, as well as a gathering space. The hotel decided to upgrade and expand the bar area, which led to creating a larger restaurant.

American Hospitality Group owns the hotel, one of eight in Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as the Galaxy Restaurant in Wadsworth. The chef at the Galaxy developed a menu for the 1787 Tavern that includes steaks, fish, burgers and a selection of sandwiches.

The restaurant's bar offers local craft beers, while beef is supplied through Circle L Ranch in Wayne County. The ranch is another one of American Hospitality's holdings.

"They tried to do as much local as the could," said Kurt Kleindon, of the hotel's marketing firm, Kleindon & Associates.

Hours for the restaurant are 6 to 9 a.m. for breakfast and 7 to 11 p.m. for dinner. Lunch isn't available.

Area dentist honored

Dr. Thomas Paumier received a 2019 Evidence-Based Dentistry award presented by the American Dental Association and the American Association of Dental Research.

Paumier, who has an office 2900 Whipple Ave. NW in Plain Township, received the EBD Practice Award. The awards are presented to educators and clinicians who make contributions that help advance evidence-based dentistry. Three awards are presented to dentists who are either accomplished faculty, mid-career faculty or work in private practice.

After graduating Ohio State University College of Dentistry in 1987 and completing a general practice residency, Paumier returned to Stark County and opened his practice in 1988. He serves on the faculty of Mercy Medical Center's dental residency program. A past president of the Ohio Dental Association, he has worked with the ADA and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons of guidelines for different procedures.

Diebold Nixdorf rolls out product

Fuel and convenience store retailers will have the chance to see Diebold Nixdorf's Vynamic FCx product offering at the NACS Show in Atlanta.

Diebold Nixdorf is best known for automatic teller machines but will be featuring its point-of-sale equipment during the show, which is for the Association of Convenience and Fuel Retailing (formerly the National Association of Convenience Stores.)

The Vynamic system has been used in ATM and banking networks. Diebold Nixdorf said the Vynamic FCX self-checkout systems help retailers integrate functions of point-of-sale equipment, allowing customers to scan items, pay for purchases and place food orders at the same station.

Diebold Nixdorf is a service provider for the top 10 global Fortune 500 petroleum companies, according to a news release the company issued about the show.

National SBA awards

The U.S. Small Business Administration is accepting nominations for the 2020 National Small Business Week Awards, including the Small Business Person of the Year award.

The SBA has been presenting awards for more than 50 years. Awards will be given as part of the National Small Business Week celebration the week of May 3. Visit sba.gov/nsbw to nominate a small business owner.

The SBA's Cleveland District Office also will recognize outstanding local businesses with awards:

Women-owned Small Business of the YearVeteran-owned Small Business of the YearMinority-owned Small Business of the YearYoung Entrepreneur of the Year

More information on these local Cleveland District Awards can be found at: www.sba.gov/oh/cleveland under "Business Resources and News." Learn more by calling Patricia Welsh at 216-522-4172.

