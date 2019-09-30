WOOSTER — Triway High School will be crowning its homecoming queen on Friday, Oct. 4, during halftime of the varsity football game. The Titans play the Manchester Panthers and the game begins at 7 p.m. The senior queen candidates are:



Emily Allison, Hattie Carr and Ally Yacapraro. Other representatives are junior Grace Klingerman, sophomore Katy Weaver and freshman Hanna Wasson.



The homecoming dance will be Saturday, Oct. 5 from 7:30-10 p.m. Cost is $7 a person and dress is semi-formal (no jeans). There will be a homecoming parade in Shreve at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, followed by the Powder Puff finals.